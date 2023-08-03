Big Rapids police investigate early morning armed robbery

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Big Rapids are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a gas station.

The Big Rapids Police Department says the armed robbery happened Thursday morning around 12:54 a.m. at the Admiral Gas Station on N. State Street.

According to police, a woman called and said a man had entered the gas station, held her at gunpoint and demanded money and merchandise.

The robber is described as being a tall white man around 20-30 years old. The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, driving a small maroon SUV, similar to a Ford Escape.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on the Baldwin Street bridge.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, contact Sgt. R. Myers at (231) 349-2428.

