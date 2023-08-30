1 suspect arrested, investigators looking for 2 more after off-campus shooting

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested one of the three suspected shooters at an off-campus apartment complex near Ferris State University— investigators need your help finding the other two.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30 Saturday morning at Campus Creek apartments.

While investigating, they found more than 40 shell casings in the parking lot, and a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Malik Dontae Taylor, who is from Norton Shores, was in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

He faces a slew of charges related to the shooting, including felonious assault and felony firearm.

The judge set Taylor’s bond at $125,000.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to identify the other two suspected shooters, who are circled in red in the photo below.

If you can help investigators identify the other two suspected shooters, call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or email investigators at tips@mecostasheriff.org.

