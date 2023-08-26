Sheriff: 1 shot, dozens of shell casings found after off-campus shooting

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at an off-campus apartment complex near Ferris State University.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an off-campus college apartment complex in Big Rapids Township a little before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office did not specify which complex the shooting happened at.

They say the shooting happened in the parking lot where deputies found more than 40 shell casings from several handguns.

Deputies also found several damaged cars, along with several apartments that had been hit with gunfire.

Witnesses say there were several hundred people outside in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

While investigating, deputies learned that a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, investigators need your help identifying the suspected shooters— They believe there are at least three.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or email tips@mecostasheriff.org.

