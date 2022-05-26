MDOT to remove some traffic restrictions for Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced it will remove most traffic restrictions for Memorial Day weekend.

We’re told more than one million Michiganders are estimated to travel more than 50 miles this weekend, a 7.9% increase over 2021.

MDOT says more than 100 lane restrictions in the state will be removed starting Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m. The state warns some equipment and traffic arrangements will still be present.

"As life continues to get back to normal as normal can be coming out of the pandemic, it's clear folks are going to be doing a lot of traveling this holiday weekend and into the summer," says Director Paul C. Ajegba. "We have more work happening than ever thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, which means more work zones to be aware of. We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones."

Restrictions will be reinstated Tuesday, May 31 at 6 a.m., MDOT tells us.

