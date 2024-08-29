MDOT lifting traffic restrictions on 60% of projects for Labor Day weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation said its removing lane restrictions on 60% of its road and bridge projects for Labor Day weekend.

According to MDOT, the traffic restrictions will lift at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and last through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on 96 out of 161 projects througout the state.

MDOT is reminding drivers that while operations will be suspended, equipment and certain traffic configurations will remain in place like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

"With the end of summer, many folks will be taking this opportunity for one last road trip, so we've pulled back the barrels as much as we can for the holiday weekend. However, we can't do it for every project, so please drive safely through all work zones you may encounter. We thank drivers for continuing to show patience behind the wheel and following all posted speed limits in work zones. Let's keep it up so everyone, including drivers, their passengers and road workers, all make it home each and every night," State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich said in a statement.

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

The list below is of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Clinton River Road is closed under M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

Northbound M-53 is closed from 18 1/2 Mile Road to M-69 (Hall Road).

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line.

Eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road)is closed and detoured from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to I-75.

I-96 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Kent Lake Road.

I-696] has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Lahser Road.

Wayne County

The John R Street ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

The Northville and Schoolcraft road bridgesover M-14 are closed.

M-39 (Southfield Freeway)has lane closures in each direction between I-94 and M-153 (Ford Road).

Northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) has one lane open at 7 Mile Road.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction at Outer Drive.

M-85 (Fort Street)has one lane open in each direction between 14th Street and West Grand Boulevard.

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road)has two lanes open from Coolidge Road to Greenfield Highway.

US-24 (Telegraph Road)has two lanes open in each direction at M-102 (8 Mile Road) with all ramps at the intersection closed.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open at Eureka Road. The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound US-24 is closed.

Upper Peninsula

I-75, Mackinac County, has one northbound lane open over the Carp River.

I-75, Mackinac County, has one lane open in each direction at M-134.

M-28 near Trout Creek, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Rolston Creek via temporary signals.

M-48 south of Rudyard, Chippewa County, is closed between Centerline Road and Hantz Road with a posted detour.

M-95 (Carpenter Avenue) in Kingsford, Dickinson County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift.

US-41/M-28 in Ishpeming, Marquette County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift at Lakeshore Drive. Posted detours for side streets

Northern Lower Peninsula

I-75, Cheboygan County, has southbound traffic shifted to the northbound lanes with a moveable concrete barrier.

I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord, Otsego County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

M-37, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction on the bridge over the Michigan Northern Railroad south of Chums Corner with traffic shifts.

M-55/I-75 Business Loop in West Branch, Ogemaw County, is closed between Fairview Road and Second Street. Detour on city streets.

M-115, Wexford County, has one lane open in each direction under US-131 with traffic shifts.

The US-31bascule bridge in Manistee, Manistee County, has one lane open in each direction.

US-31/M-72 in Traverse City, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction between Front Street and Division Street.

West Michigan

Segwun Avenue in Lowell Township, Kent County, is closed over I-96. Traffic shifts are in place on I-96.

I-96, Ionia County, has traffic shifts in each direction between Bliss Road and Sunfield Highway west of Portland. Jordan Lake Road is closed over I-96 with all ramps open.

I-96, Kent County, has the eastbound and westbound ramps to M-6 closed. The eastbound M-6 ramp to westbound I-96 is also closed.

Eastbound I-196 Business Route (BR), Ottawa County, is closed between Holland and Zeeland. Follow the posted detour. 112th Avenue, Van Hill Drive and Paw Paw Drive are closed at I-196 BR.

M-43 (E. Carlton Center Road)], Barry County, is closed over the Coldwater River between Barber and Usborne roads. Traffic is detoured via M-37, M-79 and M-66.

M-91 (Greenville Road),Montcalm County, is closed between Kendaville Road and M-46 (Howard City Edmore Road) with a posted detour.

Northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids, Kent County, has the ramp to I-96 and M-37 (Alpine Avenue) closed with traffic detoured via W. River Drive and southbound US-131 to I-96 and M-37. Northbound US-131 also has lane closures from Ann Street to I-96. The M-37 (Alpine Avenue) ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

US-131, Kent County, has lane closures and a traffic shift from 68th Street to 108th Street.

Southwest Michigan

KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County, is closed and detoured at US-131.

I-69, Calhoun County, is reduced to one lane in each direction at Old US-27. Old US-27 is closed over I-69 and detoured.

I-94 in Stevensville, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction. Westbound I-94 Exit 23 is closed and detoured.

I-94 Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile Road.

I-196, Van Buren County, has traffic shifted with one lane open in each direction from Hagar Shore Road to County Road 378.

M-40 in Lawton, Van Buren County, is closed and detoured between 72nd Avenue and White Oak Road.

M-51 Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction from Chestnut Street to Main Street.

M-66, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured between 3 1/2 Mile Road and Q Drive South.

M-139 in Berrien County, is closed and detoured between Scottdale Road and John Beers Road.

US-12, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between M-60 and Bond Street.

US-131 Kalamazoo County, has one southbound lane open between Shaver Road and XY Avenue. Northbound lanes are closed with a posted detour.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-475 Genesee County, has one southbound lane open from Davison Road to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 remains closed and detoured.

M-20, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction from US-127 to Mission Street.

M-24, Tuscola County, is closed from M-46 to Frank Street and detoured via M-46, Chambers Road, M-81, and Old M-24 (Frank Street).

M-30, Gladwin County, is closed over the Tobacco River. Traffic is detoured via Curtis Road, M-18 and Dale Road back to M-30. Truck traffic is detoured via US-10, M-18 and M-61 back to M-30.

M-46/M-19 in Sandusky, Sanilac County, has the following restrictions at the intersection:



M-46 is closed between Dawson Street and M-19. Detour: Dawson Street, Argyle Street and Jackson Street.

Northbound M-19 is closed from Miller Road to M-46. Detour: Miller Road, Campbell Road and M-46.

M-54, Genessee County, is closed at the M-54 (Dort Highway)/Court Street intersection. Northbound M-54 traffic is detoured via Lapeer Road, Center Road and Robert T. Longway Boulevard back to M-54. Southbound traffic is detoured via Robert T. Longway Boulevard, Center Road and Lapeer Road back to M-54.

M-142in Bad Axe, Huron County, is closed from M-53 and M-19. Traffic is detoured via M-53, Learman Road and Carpenter Road.

US-10, Bay County, has one lane open in each direction at Mackinaw Road west of Bay City. The Mackinaw Road bridge and ramps remain closed.

Southern Michigan

I-69 Business Loop (Cochran Road), Eaton County, is closed at the Battle Creek River.

I-75, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Erie and Otter Creek roads. The southbound entrance and exit ramps to Otter Creek Road are closed and detoured.

I-75 Connector (Summit Street) in Erie Township, Monroe County, has one lane of alternating traffic open in each direction between Substation Road and East Temperance Road.

I-94, Jackson County, has the following restrictions:



All the exit and entrance ramps at Dearing Road are closed. Dearing Road is closed at I-94 and detoured.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound/southbound M-60 is closed and detoured.

I-96, Eaton and Ingham counties, has traffic shifted between Canal Road and Washington Road with the following restrictions:



The northbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

M-99 has one lane closed in each direction at I-96.

Washington Road is closed at I-96.

Billwood Highway is closed at I-96.

I-96 Business Loop (Cedar Street), Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between Northrup Street and Miller Road.

US-12, Washtenaw County, has a traffic shift and shoulder closure at the Ann Arbor Railroad.

US-23, Livingston County, has the northbound exit ramps to westbound M-36 and eastbound 9 Mile Road closed.

US-127/I-496, Ingham County, has lane closures between Holt Road and M-43, along with the following restrictions:

