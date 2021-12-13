MDOC provides wellness app to help employees address mental health

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections has launched a customized, confidential wellness app for MDOC personnel and their families to help them address their mental health.

Powered by Cordico, the app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics like fatigue, suicide prevention, alcohol abuse, mental health self-assessments and videos and guides on yoga, mindfulness, nutrition and more.

MDOC announced the launch of the app in a news release Monday.

App users will be able to connect directly to the MDOC Wellness Unit, Peer Support, the Employee Chaplain Program, as well as other specialized support resources.

In addition, a therapist finder offers contact information for local mental health providers who specialize in and have experience working with correctional professionals.

“Our corrections staff work hard to keep incarcerated Michiganders and our communities safe,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am proud of MDOC for investing in their Wellness Unit and making accessing mental health resources even easier for employees, their families and retirees.”

MDOC staff, their family members and retirees will have confidential, 24/7 access to the app to ensure they have the resources they need both during the most difficult of times and wellness information for their day-to-day lives.

“The mental and physical wellbeing of our corrections staff is a high priority of mine,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “I am pleased to build upon our Wellness Unit by providing our staff with an additional resource to request help and improve their mental health. Corrections professionals without a doubt have a difficult job. The wellness app will make it even easier for our employees their families and our retirees to receive the care they need.”

Officials say they’ll utilize this technology to help personnel build resilience and avoid the negative long-term effects of job-related stress.