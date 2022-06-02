MDHHS to help new and expecting parents at virtual baby fairs

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is scheduled to host a series of baby fairs to help new and expecting parents.

The state health department says the fairs are free of charge and will be held virtually throughout June. Attendees will learn about resources available to them as well as information on health and safety.

“MDHHS is excited to be able to offer a safe way for parents to get all the important information they need at this exciting time in their lives,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We encourage Michigan families to attend one of the free events being offered to learn about immunizations, hearing screening, breastfeeding and other topics.”

We’re told participants will also be able to ask questions during the fairs, which are scheduled to occur at the following times:

Tuesday, June 14: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

6:30–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15: 9–11 a.m.

9–11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28: 9–11 a.m.

