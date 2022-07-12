MDHHS spotlights Michigan's 92 Title X clinics, reproductive health services

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department, joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is notifying Michiganders of services available to those seeking reproductive healthcare.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 92 Title X clinics are present in the state of Michigan at low or no cost to residents.

We’re told the clinics have offered services that include family planning and preventive care to almost 150,000 Michigan residents in the span of three years.

“We will continue using every tool in our toolbox to make sure Michiganders have access to comprehensive health care and reproductive freedom,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Access to critical reproductive care from sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening to pregnancy prevention is necessary for all residents, and I will fight like hell to protect access to reproductive rights in Michigan.”

MDHHS explains Title X ensures reproductive healthcare and birth control are available to all regardless of background.

The state lists the following services offered by these clinics:

Contraceptives, including for emergency use.

Health screenings for breast and cervical cancer.

Pre-conception services (e.g. STD and HIV prevention and treatment).

Counseling and diagnostics for pregnancies.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information, including on how to find a clinic.

