MDHHS reminds parents of safe sleep practices for infants under 1

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan health department is reminding parents on how to keep infants safe when they are asleep following the passage of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which outlaws the sale of inclined sleepers and padded bumper pads, was signed into law by President Biden last week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“The Safe Sleep for Babies Act will save the lives of Michigan babies. Parents see these items in stores and may think they are safe for their baby when they are not,” says Senior Deputy Director Dr. Alexis Travis. “These products have been involved in hundreds of infant deaths and we are grateful they will no longer be sold. Educating parents and other caregivers about the importance of infant safe sleep remains a top priority for MDHHS.”

Health officials say the following practices keep babies under 1 year old safe while they are sleeping, as outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Place babies on their backs alone inside a crib, bassinet or “pack ‘n play.” Move babies into one of these spaces if they fall asleep anywhere else.

Make use of a firm mattress and a tight-fitting sheet.

Clear away all clutter from the baby’s sleep space, including pillows, toys and bumper pads.

Do not cover the baby’s head. Use a sleep sack, footed sleeper or wearable blanket instead of a traditional blanket to keep the baby warm.

Share the above information with babysitters, other family members and anyone who is appointed with taking care of the baby.

Keep infants in smoke-free spaces.

Keep up with immunizations and breastfeeding practices.

MDHHS says more than 1,400 babies in Michigan passed away as a result of unsafe sleep spaces between 2010 and 2019.

Follow this checklist to ensure the baby’s environment is safe to sleep in.

Report unsafe sleep products to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube