MDHHS: New delivery method can boost availability for monkeypox vaccine

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has released an update on its recommendations regarding the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the emergency use authorization issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration permits healthcare providers to administer the vaccine between skin layers.

This method of delivery will, in turn, boost the number of available doses five-fold, health officials explain.

We’re told the two-dose series, administered 28 days apart, can be administered to people under 18 beneath the skin.

“MPV continues to spread and we are hopeful that the increase in vaccination doses will help us prevent further spread and offer protection for those who may have been or may be exposed,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “We encourage those at risk to contact their local health department and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

MDHHS says vaccine recipients are deemed fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Visit Michigan’s website for more information.

