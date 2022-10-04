MDHHS introduces new domestic violence hotline

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is introducing a new hotline available 24-7 amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Survivors of domestic violence may receive support by calling 866-864-2338 or sending a text message to 877-861-0222, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told the numbers are also available to individuals and professionals who provide service to domestic violence victims, as well as those who know someone who is victimized by domestic violence.

“MDHHS is joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “It is incredibly important to provide support services for those experiencing abuse, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance.”

The new hotline is free to use and is customized to the caller’s specific needs, the state adds.

Health officials say users may instead chat online, or use TTY at 517-898-5533 if they are deaf or hard of hearing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube