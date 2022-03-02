MDHHS forms task force to help LGBTQ+ families seeking to adopt children

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced the formation of a new task force in an effort to help LGBTQ+ families wishing to adopt kids in the foster system.

We’re told the task force will evaluate the methods in which the state’s child welfare system helps LGBTQ+ families and offer ways to improve those services.

“MDHHS recognizes, values, affirms, and appreciates the significant contributions made by the LGBTQ+ families caring for children in foster care and those choosing to adopt,” says Children’s Services Agency Executive Director Demetrius Starling. “We cannot do this work without them. For this reason, the department has begun creating the MiFamily Advancement and Leadership for LGBTQ+ Youth (ALLY) and families task force comprised of LGBTQ+ persons, allies and child welfare experts to determine how best to support LGBTQ+ families interested in becoming foster and adoptive parents.”

MDHHS says their efforts to support LGBTQ+ families continues to be among their top priorities as it endeavors to find resolutions for children in the state’s foster care system.

