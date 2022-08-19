MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Those infected range from as young as 6 years to as old as 94, and 56% of all cases have resulted in hospitalization, according to MDHHS.

We’re told four STEC cases resulted in hemolytic uremic syndrome.

“We are reminding residents in Michigan to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of E. coli illness such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting or other gastrointestinal distress,” says Senio Deputy Director of Public Health Administration Dr. Alexis Travis. “Additionally, we urge residents to take proper precautions when handling food and practice safe food preparation.”

MDHHS tells us more than half of those who contracted E. coli in Michigan ate food from Wendy’s. A specific menu item has not been determined but the state says the restaurant chain is working with local health officials to eliminate merchandise that may be contaminated.

The state health department adds they will continue to work alongside the FDA and CDC to hone in on what caused the recent outbreak.

MDHHS advises residents to prevent E. coli infections by washing hands thoroughly before and after touching food and after using the restroom. They also say to rinse produce with running water; marinate food inside a refrigerator; don’t put cooked food on a plate that was touched by raw meat, eggs, seafood or poultry; refrigerate or freeze raw meat, eggs, poultry and cooked food before two hours have elapsed of sitting in room temperature (or one hour in 90-degree heat); thoroughly cook meat to 160 degrees; refrain from consuming raw milk; and don’t swallow outdoor water.

