MDHHS: Dial 988 for behavioral health resources, other services

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has introduced a new telephone number that will give Michiganders easier access to behavioral health resources: 988.

The three-digit-number will function through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as one of 200 local crisis centers in the U.S., according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“The 988 number is another step toward strengthening and transforming crisis care and mental health services in our state, which is a key focus of the department,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This universal number means no matter where you live or call from, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. We encourage Michigan residents or their family members to call 988 if they are experiencing mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis.”

We’re told the number can be called in the event of a behavioral health crisis or if someone is having thoughts of suicide or going through substance abuse.

MDHHS says services are available to veterans, LGBTQ community members and other designated groups through the number.

State officials add that 988 will not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached at 800-273-TALK.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube