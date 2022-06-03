MDHHS announces recipients of $100K grants toward sickle cell treatment

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced three grant recipients totaling $300,000 toward sickle cell treatment.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says Michigan State University, University of Michigan and Henry Ford Health will each receive $100,000 from the Sickle Cell Clinic Expansion and Enhancement Program toward new resources that will help improve care for patients with sickle cell anemia.

“We are excited to see work begin on these projects,” says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We look forward to seeing how they will evolve and the impact they will have on our priorities of making sure patients take the medication they need and receive preventative care, as well as assuring more equitable access to care for those with sickle cell disease.”

MDHHS says the award period runs through Sept. 30.

Email genetics@michigan.gov for more info on the new services the clinics will provide.

