MDHHS accepting proposals to enhance culturally specific victim services

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Victim Services is accepting proposals to help provide culturally-specific services to crime victims.

This can include services for victims and survivors of crime who face service barriers due to: race, ethnicity, geographic location, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or abilities and limitation.

The Division hopes to support groups with prior experience helping victims of crime and managing state funding to help those people.

Eligible applicants must have provided crime victim services for two years, or demonstrate meaning full collaboration with local, state or nationally recognized culturally specific locations.

Grant applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on June 9.

For more information and to apply, visit the EGrAMS website here.

The award period begins Oct. 1, 2022 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. MDHHS says it anticipates issuing up to 25 awards with a maximum of $95,000 possible for a single award.