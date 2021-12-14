MDHHS accepting grant applications for human trafficking victims program expansion

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a Request for Proposals to provide services to expand and strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking.

Their goal is to build capacity in eligible organizations that have more limited experience in serving victims of human trafficking, according to a news release Tuesday.

Human Trafficking Victims Services Expansion Pilot Program RFP supports an increase in organizational capacity in the first award period, from March 1 through Sept. 30.

In subsequent award periods, the grant supports a wide range of services to human sex and labor trafficking survivors.

This RFP is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that have at least one year of experience in delivering human trafficking victims services or working with human trafficking organizations in their communities.

Depending on continued funding, up to a total of $500,000 will be awarded over a three-year period, with the first year focusing on increasing organizational capacity.

In the first award period, MDHHS officials say they expect to issue up to three awards with a maximum of $55,555 per award, at a total of $166,665.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator, including help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications need to be submitted online by 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.