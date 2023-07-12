MDARD issues reminder to watch out for scams when buying pets

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is reminding prospective pet owners to exercise caution when purchasing new pets.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says scam artists have been known to use fake breeder licenses to pass off as credible businesses.

We’re told two recent cases reported to MDARD prompted Wednesday’s reminder.

“While it is unfortunate that scammers were trying to use fake Michigan dog breeder licenses to deceive consumers, I’m glad the potential buyers contacted MDARD first, and we helped to identify the scam in both instances,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “At MDARD, we are ready to assist Michiganders whenever there are any questions related to our programs.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises future pet parents to follow these guidelines:



Don’t buy pets without seeing them in person or through a live call first.

Search to see if the same photo of the pet appears on other websites.

Do not send money via wire or with gift cards or cash apps.

Refrain from buying pets advertised as pure breeds for free or at significant discounts.

Potential victims of pet scams are instructed to connect with local police and file a report with the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Those with questions regarding breeding kennels or other facilities specializing in animals are encouraged to connect with MDARD by calling 800-292-3939.

