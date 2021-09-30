McDonald's McRib sandwich returns to select locations Nov. 1

MICHIGAN — A food favorite returns to select McDonald’s restaurants this fall.

The McRib returns Nov. 1 for its 40th anniversary, the restaurant chain tells us.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” says Senior Archives Manager Mike Bullington. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

The iconic barbecue sandwich was introduced in Kansas City, Kansas, back in 1981 as a regional favorite before it achieved international popularity, according to McDonald’s.

