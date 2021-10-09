McDonald's giving away free breakfast meals to educators Oct. 11–15

MICHIGAN — McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to educators across the nation next week for everything they’ve done to support children and their communities this past year.

“This is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” says McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year, and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

We’re told teachers, administrators and school staff members can pick up their free breakfast meals from Oct. 11–15 at participating locations by presenting a valid work ID.

The restaurant chain says meals will consist of a breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage inside a Happy Meal box. Sandwich options include a sausage biscuit, an Egg McMuffin, or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

Others are encouraged to express their appreciation for educators on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal through Friday, Oct. 15.

