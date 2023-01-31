'Marvel's Spider-Man' video game voice actor Yuri Lowenthal will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

Motor City Comic Con has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man video game voice actor Yuri Lowenthal will be a guest at the upcoming event. It will be held May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Lowenthal will be at the Motor City Comic Con on all three days. Autographs and photo ops will be available for $60. A masked selfie will be available for $40. An autograph/selfie combo will also be available for $80. A Pop! Vinyl autograph will be available for $80, and a Pop! Vinyl autograph/selfie combo will be available for $100. A quote up to 6 words will be available for an additional $20 and a quote between 7-12 words will be available for $40. Voicemails/voice recordings can also be purchased for $100.

Lowenthal voiced Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was released for PlayStation 4 in 2018. In the game, Spider-Man goes up against the crime lord Mister Negative, who threatens to release a deadly virus. Lowenthal reprised the role in the 2020 spin-off video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Lowenthal will also play the character again in the upcoming sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is scheduled to be released in Fall 2023.

Outside of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Lowenthal also voiced the character in 2019’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and 2022’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Some of the other Marvel Comics characters that Lowenthal has played include Iceman/Bobby Drake in Wolverine and the X-Men, the Lizard/Curt Connors in the 2017-2020 Spider-Man animated series, and the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in the English dub of Marvel Future Avengers. Lowenthal has also played characters from DC Comics, including Superman in Legion of Super Heroes, Red Robin/Tim Drake in the Batman Unlimited films, and The Flash in the 2021 Injustice film.

Lowenthal’s other work includes playing Sasuke Uchiha in the English dub of Naruto, teenage Ben Tennyson in Ben 10 franchise, and He-Man in Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Fellow voice actor Tara Platt, who is married to Lowenthal, will also be a guest at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Platt played Yuri Watanabe, a New York Police Department captain who is an ally of Spider-Man. Platt’s other work includes playing Temari in the English dub of Naruto, Ms. Washimi in the English dub of Aggretsuko, and Sasha Hammer in the English dub of Iron Man: Rise of Technovore.

Motor City Comic Con will be held May 19-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

