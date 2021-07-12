Man’s bond set at $30,000 after hiding meth under the hood of his car

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. — Thirty-six-year-old Michael Lee Beebe has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Houghton Lake Post Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper followed him to a gas station Thursday, July 8 in Crawford County.

Beebe caught the attention of the trooper with his expired registration. The trooper followed Beebe to a gas station on 1-75 business loop in Grayling.

The trooper pulled in front of Beebe’s car and activated his emergency lights. Shortly after, authorities discovered a cardboard tube and a bag of meth.

After being lodged in the Crawford County Jail Beebe was arraigned today in the 46th District Court in Crawford County.

Beebe’s bond is set at $30,000 and is set to appear in court August 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. according to MSP.

