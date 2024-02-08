Manistee County man charged for alleged role in child extortion network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Manistee County man was federally charged Thursday over allegations of taking part in a sadistic child extortion network.

Richard Densmore, 47, was indicted last month for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possessing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Be advised the details surrounding the case are disturbing.

Densmore allegedly helped establish a Discord server named “Sewer,” which streamed videos depicting minors hurting themselves or performing sexual acts. Densmore reportedly solicited those videos under the username “Rabid.”

We’re told Densmore is suspected to be an affiliate of “764,” a network that takes advantage of children who are marginalized or experiencing mental health struggles.

Densmore faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty of all charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asks parents and guardians to have conversations with children on internet safety. Look for warning signs like bruises, fresh cuts and abrupt behavioral changes.

The FBI adds networks like the ones described sometimes send packages containing items like razors to intended victims. Be skeptical of deliveries you weren’t expecting.

If you suspect a child is being exploited online, call the cyber tip line by dialing 1-800-843-5678.

Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide.

