Man faces several charges after fleeing police in New Buffalo

Berrien Co. sheriff
Posted at 6:35 PM, Nov 17, 2021
NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is facing several charges after attempting to flee arrest eastbound on I-94 in New Buffalo Township.

Indiana police units were pursuing a stolen white box truck at 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021, before deploying stop sticks and deflating the tires of the fleeing car.

The driver, 24-year-old Sergio Covarrubias from Chicago, exited the car and fled on foot near exit four when a K9 was deployed eventually catching the suspect and biting him.

After being treated for injuries obtained from the dog at Spectrum Health Lakeland Covarrubias was lodged at Berrien County Jail and faces the following charges: Fleeing and Eluding Police 4th Degree, OWI with High BAC, Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property Police Officer Resist and Obstruct, Open Container Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, and Driving without Valid Operator’s License.

