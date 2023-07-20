Man cycling for ALS to complete ride in Grand Rapids

(WXMI) — A Washington man plans to ride more than 450 miles next week to raise money and awareness for ALS.

Hope Loves Company (HLC) says Dan Baier’s sister-in-law, Sally, was diagnosed with ALS late last year. She is a mother of two boys.

Starting Monday, July 24, Baier will cycle from Wisconsin – where he grew up – through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and finish in Grand Rapids on July 28.

“I believe children need a community of positive adult relationships to provide examples, models and compassion, says Baier. “I am very aware of the positive impact a community has when supporting children and their families. My nephews are young, too young to fully comprehend or navigate the impact ALS will have in the years to follow. They will need a family and a strong community.”

HLC offers support for those with loved ones who have been diagnosed with ALS. We’re told they shipped a care package to Sally and her two boys.

“Hope Loves Company has a community of support for children of families impacted by ALS and this was a community I would like to be part of,” says Baier.

