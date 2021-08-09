Man arrested for possession of sexually abusive child material

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Todd Heit for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP seized digital evidence from the home of Heit after they learned he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the Internet.

The 42-year-old was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and was arraigned in 67th District Court on Thursday, Aug. 5 authorities report.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides resources on their website for those interested. Additionally, the MSP ICAC Task Force also provides online resources.

Those with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation are urged to report it to the CyberTipLine.

