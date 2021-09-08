Macomb Township firefighter walking to Grand Rapids

(WXYZ) — Tonight's 7 UpFront segment highlights a Macomb Township Firefighter on a mission. He's going to walk from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids the help raise funds for another firefighter with cancer.

Joe Warne is joining us to talk about the journey that will stretch for almost 200 miles

"Back in 2019, it was discovered that cancer became our number one killer, our number one line of duty death killer," Warne says. "So, I run a charity called Neighbors United and we've always helped out families in need, homeless veterans, and children with cancer, so I said why in the world am I not out there bringing awareness to my own profession and I figured the best way to do that was to do something silly like walk across the state."