Mackinac Island voted #1 summer travel destination in US — again!

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Mackinac Island was named the Best Summer Travel Destination for 2024!

It’s the second consecutive year the Michigan island received the award from USA Today.

“Earning this top honor for the second year in a row demonstrates just how special of a place Mackinac Island is to many people,” says Mayor Margaret Doud. “I want to thank our island community for their unwavering commitment in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and extend my gratitude to the all the individuals near and far who voted for Mackinac Island.”

Mackinac Island was also voted the #2 Best Flower Festival of 2024. It was recognized as the #3 Best Fall Travel Destination last year.

