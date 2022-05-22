Ludington Area Center for the Arts announces 'Unbearable Lightness' exhibit

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has announced the exhibit Unbearable Lightness will be on display in the performance hall lobby gallery from June 3-25. The exhibit features work created by Ludington artist Trinja Henrickson.

Hendrickson works in both the 2D and 3D realms, as well are in paper mache. She graduated from Grand Valley State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in both painting and ceramics. She previously taught Art History at West Shore Community College in the early 2000s. In 2006, she launched the Ludington TV program First Curve TV, which was made up of short films she produced with her crew.

Unbearable Lightness will be on display from June 3-25. A public reception will be held on Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. where Hendrickson will discuss her work.

