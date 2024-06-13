Lt. Gov. Gilchrist highlights improvements benefiting LGBTQ+ community

(WXMI) — The governor’s office is highlighting its efforts to improve the quality of life for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A new report says Michigan showed the most improvement over the past year as it relates to being a welcoming state for gay and transgender people.

We spoke with the lieutenant governor on the state’s expanding civil rights law and forbidding discrimination over sexual orientation or gender identity.

"It's because of progress like that, that our administration and our allies have been able to make happen in Michigan, that we’re a safer and more welcoming state for members of the LGBTQ+ community,” says Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “That's why we had a bigger year-over-year jump in that Out Leadership index in any other state."

Out Leadership is a gay advocacy group that provides an index ranking states that are least discriminatory against gay and transgender people.

Michigan is 19th in the country with a score of 78.07, but it has near-perfect scores for legal protections and political attitudes.

Out Leadership says states that improved the most adopted pro-LGBTQ+ legislation and had elected officials who defended LGBTQ+ rights.

"Unfortunately, we have too many leaders who are actively hostile and create the conditions for dangerous things to be more possible,” Gilchrist explains. “I'm thankful to the public safety professionals across the state of Michigan who have protected people, who are celebrating Pride and protect people every single day in the state of Michigan."

Gilchrist made appearances at multiple Pride festivals in Michigan, including one in Detroit last weekend.

Michigan’s lowest scores were for its protections against hate crimes.

