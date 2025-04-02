Local Better Business Bureaus to become one state-wide organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For decades, consumers in Michigan have been served by two units of the Better Business Bureau: the BBB Serving Western Michigan and the BBB of Eastern Michigan and the U.P.

The organizations are merging and become the Better Business Bureau of Michigan.

“We are now one of the largest BBBs in Northern America,” said Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan. The move “creates the opportunity for us to further educate our communities,” she said.

The new state-wide BBB will retain its offices in West Michigan and Detroit, along with all current staff, Frohnapfel noted. The website will also remain bbb.org.

