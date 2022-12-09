LMCU raises $50K for hospitalized children in Band Together campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Untion (LMCU) announced it has raised $50,000 to benefit children’s healthcare during this year’s Band Together program!

The credit union says this is the campaign’s eighth year.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and generosity of our communities,” says Vice President of Community Relations Matt Cook. “The money raised will go towards helping provide the best care and support for our communities’ little heroes and their families. We were able to partner with even more hospitals this year and are thrilled to see our Band Together initiative continue to grow and expand its impact.”

LMCU says members and staff in Michigan and Florida were encouraged to participate, matching the first $15,000 donated.

The following hospitals in West Michigan will benefit from the money raised during this year’s campaign, according to the credit union:

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Trinity Health Saint Mary's

Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital

University of Michigan Health West Hospital

Cherry Health

Mary Free Bed Kids

Holland Hospital

Ascension Borgess Hospital

