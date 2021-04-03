LMCU announces scholarship opportunity, financial resources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union is now a sponsor of the 2021 EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, the credit union tells us.

We’re told the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, which is scheduled to run through April 15, is a national scholarship competition that allows students to learn the fundamentals of budgeting. Students between the ages of 13 and 18 are eligible to compete.

LMCU says competitors will be presented with brief digital lessons before drafting an essay on how the writer intends to achieve a short- or long-term savings goal.

Three winners will be chosen to receive up to $10,000 in scholarships, according to the credit union.

“We’ve always been committed to helping students increase their financial literacy, and during this historic time, we are also working to help parents feel more comfortable having dinner-table conversations about money,” says EVERFI President Ray Martinez. “The Financial Literacy Bee is a fun way for students to learn important strategies to increase savings.”

