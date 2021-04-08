Lizards, tarantulas, tortoise among animals seized from home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lizards, tarantulas, a prairie dog and a desert tortoise are among about 40 animals removed from a mid-Michigan home during a neglect investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control officers also found rats, mice, an iguana and about two dozen dogs and cats Wednesday at the house in Lansing.

Animal Control Director Heidi Williams says the lizards included geckos and a tegu, which is native to South America.

Staff from Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo who have expertise in the care of exotic animals accompanied officers to the house.

Authorities had received anonymous complaints about the welfare of the animals at the home.