WATCH: Woman suing Grand Traverse County holds press conference

AP

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 13, 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The woman suing the Grand Traverse County Commission after Commissioner Ron Clous pulled out a gun during a public comment session during a virtual meeting held a news conference Tuesday morning. RELATED: Lawsuit: Gun incident during virtual public comment infringed on First Amendment rights RELATED: ‘She lives in fear’: Traverse City woman, attorney to file lawsuit against official who flashed rifle during meeting Watch the news conference here:

