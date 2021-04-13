WATCH: Woman suing Grand Traverse County holds press conference
FILE - In this file image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioners meeting Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. Clous displayed the rifle during the online meeting in response to a citizen's comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing backlash from some local residents. (Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners via AP, File)
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The woman suing the Grand Traverse County Commission after Commissioner Ron Clous pulled out a gun during a public comment session during a virtual meeting held a news conference Tuesday morning.
Watch the news conference here:
