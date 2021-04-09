LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: AG Nessel discusses investigations into inmate deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss investigations into the deaths of inmates Paul Bulthouse at the Muskegon County Jail and Anthony Scott Hulon at the Lansing Police Department Detention Center.

Charges were announced Thursday against five individuals in connection to Bulthouse's death back in April 2019, including against four employees at the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

Watch the news conference: