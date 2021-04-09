Watch
LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: AG Nessel discusses investigations into inmate deaths

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:33:15-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss investigations into the deaths of inmates Paul Bulthouse at the Muskegon County Jail and Anthony Scott Hulon at the Lansing Police Department Detention Center.

Charges were announced Thursday against five individuals in connection to Bulthouse's death back in April 2019, including against four employees at the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

