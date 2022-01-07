WATCH: Whitmer holds roundtable about new Office of Rural Development

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a virtual roundtable Friday morning to discuss the state's new Office of Rural Development.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell, Michigan Economic Corporation (MEDC) CEO Quentin Messer, and local elected officials, economic leaders, educators and business leadership were part of the event.

The new office was established "to focus on all rural matters, provide guidance on pressing issues in rural Michigan and offer insight on how the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration can invest in thriving rural communities."

Watch the roundtable here: