LIVE at 1 p.m.: Opponents call on Enbridge to cease operation of pipeline

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Tribal community and business leaders, local officials and allied groups will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon, calling on Enbridge to cease operation of its Line 5 pipeline.

In November, Gov. Whitmer announced she would shut down Canadian-based Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, citing environmental concerns that the pipeline's infrastructure was outdated and at risk for an oil spill in the Great Lakes.

The deadline she set was 180 days from the announcement, May 12.

Enbridge says the state does not have the power to stop operations and considers it a federal matter.

