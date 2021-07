WXYZ

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 02, 2021

MICHIGAN — The Great Lakes Water Authority discussed on Friday afternoon their operational response to last weekend's flooding. Speakers included CEO SueMcCormick, Wastewater Operating Services COO Navid Mehram, and Chief Planning Officer Suzanne Coffey. Watch it here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.