Legislation preventing guns in Michigan polling sites heading to governor's desk

LANSING, Mich. — A package of bills that would limit firearms at voting precincts is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

If passed, the legislation would prevent anyone from having firearms inside or within 100 feet of polling locations in Michigan.

The law would also apply to early voting precincts, ballot drop boxes, and clerk’s offices where in-person voting occurs 40 days prior to elections.

"Our work to keep all voters safe and protect the people who protect democracy has taken a big leap forward,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "I’m so grateful to see our legislation limiting firearms in voting locations head to the Governor’s desk. These bills bring Michigan in line with states like Texas, Georgia, Vermont, and others with similar restrictions and will help us keep every election – and every Michigander – safe and secure. Thank you to Rep. Tsernoglou, Rep. Young, and our legislative leaders for their hard work to get this done."

Some exceptions would apply to concealed carry permit holders.

