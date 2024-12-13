Legislation banning ghost guns passes Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. — The state Senate voted in favor of banning ghost guns in Michigan. That includes the sale, transfer and manufacture of the controversial firearms.

Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers. The Attorney General’s Office says they are untraceable, making it difficult for gun violence to be investigated and prevented.

The legislation passed Thursday after a 20-to-15 vote. It’s on its way to the Michigan House for consideration.

If passed into law, it would allow state residents to put guns together but they would need to obtain serial numbers and inform Michigan State Police.

