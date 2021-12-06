Lawsuit filed against Consumers Energy after house explosion in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Consumers Energy as a result of a gas explosion last month in Flint that killed two and damaged several other homes.

Lisa Rochowiak, 55, was killed Nov. 22 when he home exploded because of a gas leak.

“Lisa called Consumers the morning of November 22nd to report the odor of gas,” Fieger said in a statement. “A Consumers Energy crew responded and assured her there was no leak. Later that night, her home exploded. It is outrageous that the Consumers Power Company had an opportunity to save two lives, over 20 homes and failed to do so. This is gross negligence.”

Consumers Energy responded to the lawsuit in a statement, saying the allegations are inaccurate and the legal claims don’t have merit.

“Our hearts continue to go out to residents of this community,” the statement said. “We have completed field evaluation of our equipment, facilities and service, working alongside law enforcement and other agencies, and determined there were no issues relating to our natural gas system and service. Consumers Energy has no record of being notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident. We believe the allegations in the lawsuit are inaccurate and that the legal claims are without merit.”

The case has been assigned to trial before Genesee County Judge Joseph j. Farah.

