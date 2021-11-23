Authorities: 3 missing after Flint home explosion, fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people are missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper tells WEYI-TV that in addition to those missing after the Monday night explosion in Flint, two people were hospitalized.

Nearby homes were damaged or destroyed and there were reports the explosion was felt miles away.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green told MLive-The Flint Journal that “there appears to be fatalities.”

Most of the flames had been extinguished by late Monday.

The cause was under investigation.

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler says three homes were destroyed by the blast and the utility has found no evidence of natural gas leaks in the area.