Lawmakers approve temporary wage increase for direct care workers

MICHIGAN — State lawmakers approved a wage increase of $2.25 per hour for direct care workers today, according to Resch Strategies.

We’re told the increase is expected to last through the end of September.

Those working in direct care offer various services, such as emotional support, personal care, training and relief to roughly 100,000 state residents with developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, a Resch spokesperson tells us, adding that these workers often start at lower wages than those who work in the fast-food industry.

“We are extraordinarily pleased that our state’s leaders recognize the value these workers offer,” says Executive Director of The Arc Michigan Sherri Boyd. “Direct Care Workers provide essential services and their work is more important than ever.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reportedly called for the wage increase to remain permanent in her recommendations for next year’s budget.

