Latest round of Going PRO Talent grants open to employers

LANSING, Mich. — Businesses are invited to apply for the latest round of Going PRO Talent Fund grants to help train and retain their employees.

The Michigan Works! Association says training must occur during a short-term period between July 17, 2023 and July 16, 2024 as well as lead to transferable and industry-recognized credentials to qualify for funding.

We’re told $12.4 million in grant money are up for grabs for the current round of funding.

“The Going PRO Talent Fund has helped 170,000 Michiganders gain new skills to excel in their careers,” says CEO Ryan Hundt. “The Michigan Works! network is proud to partner with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to bring these grants to employers across the state.”

The deadline to apply is May 24.

Employers who applied during the last funding cycle and weren’t awarded may submit an application for the current round, according to the Michigan Works! Association.

The organization says more than 6,000 businesses have benefited from Going PRO grants since the program began in 2014.

