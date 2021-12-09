Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Last hospitalized Oxford student moved from ICU, expected to remain hospitalized 4-6 weeks

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:11:06-05

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department has issued an update on the only remaining hospitalized victim in the Oxford school shooting.

The 17-year-old female student has been moved from the ICU at St. Joesph Mercy Hospital-Oakland to a standard room. According to the sheriff's office, she will remain there for the next four to six weeks while undergoing rehabilitation.

The department also updated the investigation into Andrezej Sikora, the artist who let accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents stay at his Detroit art studio.

Deputies are examining 2 cell phones, 2 tablets, and a computer that were taken during a search of Sikora's home, following questioning of the artist. That forensic examination could take up to 10 days to complete.

Sheriff's Department officials stress that Sikora has cooperated with the investigation.

Sikora's attorney says his client did not know the Crumbley's were wanted by police when he let them stay at his studio.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time