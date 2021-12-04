LARA: Deadline to apply for $1,000 childcare bonuses is this week

MICHIGAN — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a reminder to licensed childcare providers that the deadline to apply for $1,000 bonuses is this week, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

The governor reportedly signed the bipartisan $380 million Child Care Stabilization Grant in September.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals, and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids," says Governor Whitmer. "Thanks to our collaboration, we are delivering every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices, expanding low- or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and helping providers invest in and improve their programs.”

We’re told more than 4,000 programs applied for the grant so far.

LARA says childcare employees need not apply for bonuses as they will be granted to them from their employers.

Click here to apply and to read frequently asked questions about the grant.

“With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities,” says Whitmer.

LARA says the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

