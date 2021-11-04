Child Care Stabilization Grant applications open Monday

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Education has announced that applications for the Child Care Stabilization Grant will be available on Monday, Nov. 8, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

We’re told all licensed caregivers are eligible and that the grant distributes $3,300 to family home providers; $7,550 to group-home providers; and $9,200 to centers.

LARA says the grants include as much as $1,000 in bonuses for full-time employees.

Potential applicants are advised to read the FAQ before applying.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., according to LARA.

