Lansing mom confesses to charge related to 2-year-old's accidental shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother has pleaded guilty for her role in the accidental discharge of a gun that killed her 2-year-old in Lansing last fall.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says the incident happened Oct. 24, 2023. Avis Coward, 44, reportedly left the vehicle with the child and his mother inside. We’re told surveillance footage shows a bullet hole appearing in one of the car’s windows one minute later.

The car was later found abandoned and burned in a field, the DOJ explains.

Federal attorneys tell us 26-year-old Emma Huver pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon.

“Today’s guilty plea is one step forward in our effort to achieve a measure of justice for this tragic loss of life,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “This case magnifies one of the grimmest statistics we live with in America today: that gun violence is now the #1 cause of death for our youngest, ages 0-19. We cannot accept this ‘new normal,’ but must do everything we can to prevent these deaths.”

Coward was charged with evidence tampering and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the DOJ. A third suspect, 27-year-old Gina Schieberl, was charged with evidence tampering.

