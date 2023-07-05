Lakeshore homeowners asked to remove sandbags from shoreline

LANSING, Mich. — Homeowners living along the lakeshore are asked to remove sandbags from the shoreline.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says the sandbags were placed along the Great Lakes three years ago when water levels created erosion hazards.

EGLE says the sandbags were installed with a permit outlined under the National Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

We’re told plastic may pollute the water if sandbags begin to deteriorate.

Sandbags along Lake Superior may remain, as water levels there are still above the ordinary high-water mark, EGLE adds.

Visit EGLE’s webpage for more information.

